Ashton Kutcher has been a familiar face around Hollywood for decades. Recently, the mega-star, now 44, sat down with Esquire magazine to discuss his long career and transformational relationships, including his six-year marriage to actress Demi Moore, which ended in 2011.

Kutcher, who has been married to actress Mila Kunis since 2015, spoke to Esquire magazine about the "tabloid fascination" around his relationship with Moore throughout the early 2000s.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, FILE Ashton Kutcher, left, and Demi Moore arrive at Roadside Attractions & Echo Lake Entertainment's premiere of 'The Joneses' held at Arclight Hollywood Cinema, April 8, 2010, in Los Angeles.

"The moment that information broke, my life changed," Kutcher told Esquire.

At the time, Moore, 40, was a mother of three, while Kutcher, 25, was still new to the Hollywood lifestyle.

After Kutcher married Moore in 2005, he became a stepdad – a responsibility he said he didn't, and still doesn't, take lightly.

"I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old," he said. "That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images, FILE Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on Dec. 3, 2017 in Mountain View, Calif.

During their relationship, Moore went through a late-term miscarriage. The two eventually divorced in 2011.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," Kutcher said.

Now, Kutcher is married to his "That '70s Show" co-star and longtime friend Kunis, and the two share two children.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her," said Kutcher. "Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."