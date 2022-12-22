The gang's back together! Five cast members from "That '70s Show" made an appearance in the official trailer for the beloved sitcom's upcoming spin-off, "That '90s Show."

The trailer, released Dec. 22, sees the return of Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama as their characters from the original series: Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Michael Kelso, Jackie Burkhart and Fez, respectively.

Courtesy of Netflix Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti in "That '90s Show."

The show's logline notes that it's 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric and Donna's daughter, visits her grandparents, Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith's Red Forman, in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, where she bonds with a new group of friends.

Courtesy of Netflix Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in "That '90s Show."

This group of friends includes the likes of Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos).

A recent teaser also revealed Don Stark returning as Bob Pinciotti, Donna's dad, while the new trailer shows Tommy Chong returning as Leo Chingkwake.

Missing from the reunion of the "That '70s Show" alums is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde.

Masterson is currently embroiled in legal proceedings stemming from rape allegations made by three different women. A judge recently declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case.