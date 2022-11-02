A first look at the new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered on "Good Morning America" Wednesday.

The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 epic "Avatar" is set "more than a decade" after the first film.

The official trailer transports viewers back to Pandora and shares a look at beloved characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the family they've created.

It also shares a preview of Sigourney Weaver's new character, Kiri, who is the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri. Weaver's character from the original movie, Dr. Grace Augustine, died at the end of that film.

The official synopsis for "Avatar: The Way of Water" reads: "'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. pic.twitter.com/UtxAbycCIc — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 2, 2022

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is once again directed by Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The first trailer for the film, released in May, was viewed nearly 150 million times online in the first 24 hours.

2009's "Avatar" is the highest grossing film of all time, having made more than $2.9 billion at the global box office. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three, including best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

To celebrate the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the original was briefly re-released in theaters for a limited time.

Catch up on everything you need to know from the first film here.