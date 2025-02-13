Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins is now a dad.
Higgins, who starred on season 20 of "The Bachelor" in 2016, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to announce that he and wife Jessica Clarke had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl whose name they have yet to share.
"Update and more to come but baby girl Higgins has entered the world. She is healthy. @jessclarke_ is doing so well," he captioned the post, which included a snap of him looking down at Clarke and their newborn, whose face was covered by an emoji.
"I don't yet have words for what just happened but the update right now is we have a daughter and Jess is recovering so well," he continued. "The nurses and doctors who cared for us should be lifted high. Also I am biased but God spent a little more time on our baby girl because she's real beautiful!"
He concluded, "This beauty will be revealed soon but first she needs a bath."
Higgins and Clarke married in November 2021.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child together via a sweet Instagram reel in August 2024, writing at the time that a baby girl was on the way in "the next chapter of our love story."