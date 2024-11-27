Fans of Olympic rugby player and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Ilona Maher have made it clear they're rooting for her to be the next star of "The Bachelorette," and now she's sharing her response to the idea.
Stopping by "Good Morning America" on Wednesday along with her fellow "DWTS" season 33 finalists, Maher said she has "a couple requirements" before considering the "Bachelorette" role.
"First … they have to pass a fitness test," Maher, who came in second place alongside her pro partner Alan Bersten, joked. "Second, Alan has to vet 'em. Third, I get to choose a lot of things -- I'm going to executive produce and we'll figure things out."
The fan campaign to have Maher handing out roses as the Bachelorette has been gaining steam all season.
Maher weighed in on the idea back on Oct. 29 in an interview with "GMA."
"I don't know if I could do it," she said at the time, before changing her tune. "I will do that for America. I will date 30 men for America, if that's what you wanna see."
As for what she is looking for in a partner, Maher said, "Somebody who is very proud of me, who's kind, who understands my humor, who is ready to eat."
"I haven't thought about it," she admitted, then adding, "Hopefully a beard."
There is currently no announced Bachelorette for what will be the show's 22nd season.
Grant Ellis' season of "The Bachelor" is set to premiere on ABC on Jan. 27.