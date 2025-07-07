It's "almost paradise" for several stars from Bachelor Nation.
Season 10 of "Bachelor in Paradise" begins Monday night, July 7, with fan favorites from the "Bachelor" franchise looking for a second (or third) shot at love.
The upcoming season also introduces fans to a whole new location -- Costa Rica -- and more.
Ahead of the season premiere, we're taking a look at everything you need to know.
When does 'Bachelor in Paradise' air?
The season 10 premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.
Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Who is in the cast?
In June, the first wave of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 10 cast members was announced. The cast includes Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin of "The Bachelor" season 29, Dale Moss of "The Bachelorette" season 16, and Jessica "Jess" Edwards of "The Bachelor" season 28.
See the cast announcement below.
Which 'Golden Bachelor' and 'Golden Bachelorette' stars are joining the cast?
Also joining the cast this season are several past contestants of "The Golden Bachelor" and "The Golden Bachelorette." They include Kathy Swarts, Leslie Fhima, and Natascha Hardee of "The Golden Bachelor" season 1, and Charles "CK" King, Keith Gordon and Kim Buike of "The Golden Bachelorette" season 1.
See the announcement below.
What's new this season?
Previously, it was announced that former "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown would star in season 10 in a new role, Paradise Relations.
She told ABC Audio that the job includes everything from throwing impromptu yoga classes on the beach to passing out champagne and providing a shoulder to cry on.
Ultimately, Brown will be present "to help give advice and just help [cast members] on their journey in any way possible," she said.
Additionally, host Jesse Palmer said that compatibility tests will be introduced.
"There's some challenges that play throughout the season that really raises the stakes for our cast," Palmer said. "It was a lot of fun for me to have our cast in more group settings more often than anything we've done in the past. I thought it created some drama, but I think it also really helped them get to know each other better."
