"The Bachelorette" alum Clare Crawley announced Monday she is engaged to Ryan Dawkins.

Crawley, 41, posted the news to her Instagram, sharing a photo of herself standing in front of Dawkins, who is down on one knee in front of her to propose.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" she wrote alongside the snap. "The easiest YES of my life."

Crawley, who previously appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "The Bachelor" in 2014, only revealed her romance with Dawkins a month ago, sharing a video on Instagram of the two singing in the car together, writing in the caption, "Him."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, FILE Clare Crawley attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park, June 4, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Trista Sutter, the first-ever "Bachelorette" who is still married to her season's winner, Ryan Sutter, reacted in the comments.

"Clare!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!" she wrote.

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness also commented on the post. "So cute honey!!" they wrote, adding separately that Dawkins' jaw "is really giving."

"Tell me about ittt!!!" Crawley responded, adding a crying-laughing and heart emoji.

Crawley was previously engaged to Dale Moss, whom she met on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2020. They left season 16 early after hitting it off.