The official trailer for "Back to Black," a biopic about the late singer, Amy Winehouse, is here.

In the trailer, actress Marisa Abela stars as Winehouse in the Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed film about Winehouse's early rise to fame.

The trailer shows a glimpse of Winehouse's early career in Camden as she dreams of being a singer to moments of her making her Grammy-winning album, "Back to Black."

"I want people to hear my voice," Abela as Winehouse says. "And just forget their troubles for five minutes."

A description for the film says it is "told through Amy's eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics. The film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time."

Winehouse released "Back to Black," her second and last studio album, in 2006. It won five Grammy Awards.

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in "Back to Black," 2024. Focus Features

The singer died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

"Back to Black" will arrive in theaters on May 17.