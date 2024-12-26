Bad Bunny is back with the announcement of a brand-new album.
The Puerto Rican superstar announced the album titled "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos" will be released on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. The name translates to English as "I Should Have Taken More Pictures." Along with the news of the album, Bad Bunny also released a single titled ""PIToRRO DE COCO" as a "belated Christmas gift," according to the announcement on Thursday.
The announcement came along with a teaser video shared on Instagram by Bad Bunny, official name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, featuring Puerto Rican director Jacobo Morales.
In the short clip Morales discusses, in Spanish, his wish to have lived more and took more pictures in life. It is revealed through the video, this conversation is between Morales and his friend Concho, a tiny animal animation.
Next, the video flashes the name of the album and release date next month.
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos" will follow the massively popular singer’s 2023 album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana."
Bad Bunny recently appeared in the teaser for Adam Sandler’s "Happy Gilmore 2," a film coming next year which he appears in.