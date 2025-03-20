Barbie Ferreira is setting the record straight about what happened when she left "Euphoria."
The actress and model, who played Kat Hernandez in the first and second seasons of the hit HBO series, addressed rumors about how she left the show and reacted to the fan theories that speculated she had walked off the set.
"I never walked off set," Ferreira said on Wednesday's episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"There was never anything like that," she continued. "That was a whole thing. I absolutely never did that. You could ask the hundreds of people that were there every day. Fan theories are crazy, and most of the time, they're not right."
She added that leaving the show was "a mutual decision."
"Everyone decided that there was nowhere to go," she said. "Because I'm like, what am I gonna do? But again with acting, things just happen all the time, and you have to have thick skin and just make the right decisions for you and your career. And it was hard. I was really young, and it was just tough, obviously."
Ferreira announced her departure from the series in 2022 on her Instagram story. In her post at the time, she shared how much playing Kat meant to her.
To this day, Ferreira's connection to the character is one she said she holds dear.
"I love Kat," Ferreira told "The Viall Files." "Kat means the world to me. I mean, I spent so many years pouring everything into her."
Since leaving the show, Ferreira said that she's still in touch with her co-stars, including Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.
"They're all so busy," she said. "Whenever we're in town, we always try to see each other."
In February, it was announced that the third season of "Euphoria" was in production. To mark the news, HBO shared a first-look image of Zendaya as her character Rue.