Production for "Euphoria" season three is underway.
On Monday, HBO shared a first look image of Zendaya as Rue in the highly anticipated third season of the hit show.
"#Euphoria Season 3 is in production," Max captioned the post.
The first look image and news about production comes three years after the second season premiered in January 2022. The show was renewed for a third season in February 2022.
Since then, fans of the show have wondered when season three would be coming.
In November 2024, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said during a preview of his portfolio's 2025 slate that "Euphoria" season three would begin filming in January, and the main players of the show are set to return.
"Nothing has changed," he said during the press conference, which was reported by The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We are happy. We're moving ahead. It's eight episodes."
Along with Zendaya, the Sam Levinson-directed show also stars Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and more. It also starred the late Angus Cloud, who died in July 2023, and Barbie Ferreira, who announced after season two that she wouldn't be returning to the series.
The show follows a group of high school students as they navigate relationships while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.
It's unclear what will unfold in the third season, but according to a Variety report published March 2024, Levinson had proposed his vision for the new season, which includes a time jump five years into the future of his characters.
Zendaya, who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Rue, confirmed the time jump during a discussion on "The Awardist" podcast in October 2024.
"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she said. "I don't quite know exactly what this season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. And I know it's important because, I think there's only so much high school drama you can deal with."
"To me at least, it is and will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world," she added.