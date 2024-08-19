Barry Keoghan shared a sweet photo of his son Brando on social media over the weekend.
"He's more of a charmer than i am. Our wee Brando ☘️🏴," Keoghan wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Sunday.
The accompanying photo shows the father-son pair staring into the camera with nearly identical blue eyes.
Brando, 2, can also be seen playing with toys laid out on a table.
Keoghan opened up about his son earlier this year in an interview with Vanity Fair in February.
"I've seen him grow. He's amazing. You see little resemblances and little characteristics coming through, and it's just beautiful," he said at the time.
Elsewhere in the interview, Keoghan also discussed his role as a father and the responsibility he feels to set an example for his child.
"It's a new territory for me, and I want to be the best person for him. It's a very important thing for me -- for him to be able to grow up and be proud of his daddy, and to lean on his daddy," he said.
He added, "I'm always there for him in that sense of learning and growing with him and failing."
Keoghan, 31, shares Brando with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The former couple welcomed their son in 2022.