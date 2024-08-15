Nick Jonas is enjoying being a dad to his 2-year-old daughter Malti.
Speaking to People in an interview about his new movie "The Good Half" on Tuesday, the "Jealous" singer, who shares his daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, opened up about parenthood.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022.
"I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything," Jonas told the outlet. "That's a natural thing obviously that will happen."
He continued, "My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those."
Jonas was recently joined by Chopra Jonas on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The duo showed up in style for the outing, with Chopra Jonas donning a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Jonas wearing a beige suit.
The couple have historically been open in their support for one another and their family. Chopra Jonas gushed over her husband earlier this year, sharing a sweet message to Jonas on Instagram praising his work ethic as he began working on a new project back in May.
"Congratulations on your first day baby," she wrote at the time. "There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. 🤩♥️🙌."
Earlier in August, Chopra Jonas took to Instagram again to praise her husband for his work on "The Good Half."
"Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful poignant, touching movie with incredible performances," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one."
Both Chopra Jonas and Jonas post regularly about their daughter as well, frequently giving followers life updates about the toddler and sharing sweet bonding moments with her.
Jonas stars in "The Good Half" as Renn Wheeland, a man who "returns home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral" and ends up forging "new relationships while healing old ones, before confronting his problems and trying to face his grief," according to a synopsis. In addition to Jonas, the film, which lands in select theaters starting Aug. 15, stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue, and was directed by Robert Schwartzman and written by Brett Ryland.
Jonas can be seen next in "Power Ballad" alongside Paul Rudd. The upcoming comedy and musical film, which John Carney will direct, is described as "an uplifting music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock star, and the song that comes between them," according to IMDb. A release date for the film has not yet been set.