Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in style for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Good Half."
The couple was photographed Tuesday for the red carpet, where Chopra was seen wearing a sheer one-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dress that included black and gold lace material throughout. She paired the look with a camisole and briefs, a belt that was bow-tied around her waist, peep-toe heels, and a statement chain necklace from Bulgari.
The "Citadel" star's look aligned seamlessly with Jonas' ensemble. The singer wore a beige suit that included a cropped jacket and high waist trousers. His set was complete with a brown top and black shoes.
Jonas stars in the upcoming film as Renn, who is "an emotionally distant writer who returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his beloved mother's funeral, after having spent years successfully avoiding interactions with his high-strung sister (Brittany Snow), bumbling but well-meaning father (Matt Walsh), and untrustworthy step-father (David Arquette). While in town, he forges a new relationship with a charming, energetic stranger (Alexandra Shipp) who pushes him to realize that he can't avoid conflict forever — with his family or within himself," according to Tribeca Film Festival's description of the movie.
Further speaking to his role on the red carpet, Jonas talked about his newfound perspective on life as a parent.
"I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything," he told People. "That's a natural thing obviously that will happen."
Jonas added, "My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those."
The "Jealous" singer and Chopra tied the knot in 2018 and share a daughter, Malti.