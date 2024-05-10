There's now a new music video for The Beatles' hit song "Let It Be."
The video, which debuted Friday, features clips from the restored 1970 "Let It Be" film from director Michael Lindsay-Hogg showing the four band members -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr -- performing the song in the studio.
Footage of the Fab Four has been restored from the original 16mm negative by Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production.
According to the YouTube description, the music video was filmed the day after the band's famed concert atop Apple Corps' London rooftop in January 1969.
The "Let It Be" film, now streaming on Disney+, marks the first time the documentary has been available in more than 50 years.
It takes fans inside the studio as the band records their final album before their historic breakup and is given new life following Jackson's Emmy-winning docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back."
