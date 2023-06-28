Bebe Rexha had a thing or two to say to people shaming her for her weight.
"I know I've gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations," she captioned a video on Instagram Tuesday, which showed her dancing to her hit, "I'm Not High, I'm In Love," rocking a sequined orange jumpsuit.
"Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory," the 33-year-old singer continued. "I've been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life."
"What I have learned though is numbers don't define you, your heart does," she concluded.
The video ended with her raising both middle fingers to the camera.
Fans responded with words of support, including one who wrote in part, "Anyone writing negativity is sad on the inside. Keep slaying queen."
"Killing it mama!!! Sending you a big hug!!!" wrote another.
The singer opened up earlier this month about having polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, which she said she was diagnosed with last year. Symptoms of the condition can include weight gain.
"I went to the doctor last year and a lot of women actually have this and they don't know about it," Rexha said on the Sirius XM show "Gayle King in the House." "They diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome."
"I literally jumped like 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more," she added.
Rexha's post about her weight comes after she was struck by a cellphone during a recent sold-out concert in New York City. Following the concert, the singer shared a photo of the injury she sustained on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown ... The Tour must go on!!!"