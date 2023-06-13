Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor stepped out with their daughter Ella Stiller at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend.
The trio walked the red carpet for the premiere of the short film "Let Liv," which features Taylor, 51, in a starring role, at Village East Cinema on June 11 in New York City.
While Ben Stiller, 57, looked dapper in a simple black suit, both Taylor and Ella Stiller, 21, rocked little black dresses for the event.
"So proud of my mommy!" Ella shared on her Instagram story.
In addition to their daughter, Ben Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000, are also parents to a 17-year-old son named Quinlin.
Ben Stiller and Taylor, who shared the screen in 2001's "Zoolander" and 2004's "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," among other projects, have been open about the ups and downs of their marriage.
After announcing their separation in 2017, Ben Stiller revealed to Esquire in 2022 that the two had gotten back together during the pandemic.
In March, Taylor opened up to Drew Barrymore on her talk show about how she and her husband found their way back to each other after they took some "time apart for each of us to sort of get to know who we are."