The stars of the "Meet The Parents" franchise are in early talks to return to the franchise more than two decades after the original film debuted, "Good Morning America" has learned.
Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, stars of the massively popular comedy film franchise "Meet the Parents," are in early talks to return for the fourth and latest film of the collection. John Hamburg, writer on the first three screenplays, is slated to write the latest edition.
De Niro is joining forces with Jane Rosenthal to produce the film through Tribeca Productions. Jay Roach is also slated to produce by way of Delirious Media. Stiller and John Lesher will also join the team of producers from Red Hour Films.
"Meet The Parents," the debut film of the series, hit theaters in 2000, featuring Stiller’s dealings with his girlfriend’s parents, particularly her overprotective father.
The film brought in $330,425,040 in worldwide box office, according to the Numbers and spawned two successful sequels, "Meet the Fockers," which came out in 2004 and "Little Fockers," which hit theaters in 2010.
Stiller recently starred in the family comedy Christmas movie "Nutcrackers."