Benji Madden is celebrating eight years of marriage with wife Cameron Diaz.

The Good Charlotte rocker, 43, took to Instagram over the weekend to mark his eighth wedding anniversary with Diaz, 50, by sharing a sweet tribute beside a work of art that appears to be painted by him.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote. "8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide."

"Let's do 80 more and then forever," he continued.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seen on a night out at Sparrow Italia - Mayfair restaurant, Dec. 2, 2022, in London.

The post garnered much attention, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting, "Love you both so much." Madden's twin brother, Joel Madden, and rom-com queen Nancy Meyers, who directed Diaz in "The Holiday," commented with three red-heart emojis.