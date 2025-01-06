Best looks from the 2025 Golden Globes after-parties: Celebrities, 1st-time winners glow in Beverly Hills
The 2025 awards season is officially underway following the 82nd annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, where the biggest film and television stars stunned on the red carpet before transforming into late-night looks for an array of glamorous after-parties in the City of Angels.
Following big wins for Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist," Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" (best motion picture, drama, and best motion picture, musical or comedy, respectively), and TV shows "Shōgun," "Hacks" and the limited series "Baby Reindeer," the pomp and circumstance continued at various venues around Beverly Hills, hosting the stylish stars for continued celebrations.
From the Fanning sisters strutting into LA's hottest pasta spot Funke for the Walt Disney Company's post-awards festivities to newly engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attending the Netflix after-party at Spago, A-listers arrived in some of their best high-fashion late-night looks.
Walt Disney Company's 2025 Golden Globes after-party at Funke
Evan Funke's chic three-story Italian venue with a 20-foot tall pasta lab played host to Disney's big winners of the evening.
Stars from the winning FX series "Shōgun," which took home the award for best television series (drama) Sunday night, were present at the Funke festivities, including Anna Sawai, who won the award for best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama). (Fellow "Shōgun" stars Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada also took home acting awards this year.) Sawai swapped out her white Dior gown from the ceremony for a glitzy second look for the after-party, donning an embellished one-shouldered number.
"The Great" star Elle Fanning transitioned out of her custom Balmain ballgown into a leopard-print chiffon slip dress. Her sister, Dakota Fanning, who was nominated this year for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for the Netflix series "Ripley," wore a floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline. The sisters made their way to several other parties throughout the evening as well.
Netflix after-party at Spago
First-time nominee and winner Zoe Saldaña -- who took home the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in "Emilia Pérez" -- swapped out her red carpet and ceremony Saint Laurent look, a strapless sequin gown with matching cape in dark brown, for a copper high-neck sheer lace dress.
"Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez, who was nominated this year for both best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) and best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture, attended the after-party with fiance and record producer Benny Blanco. Gomez donned an all-black look for the party, pairing it with retro curls and a classic red lip.
UTA 82nd Annual Golden Globes After-Party at Marea
"Shrinking" star Harrison Ford, nominated this year for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television, attended the United Talent Agency's after-party at Marea with his daughter Georgia, his date for the evening.
"Anora" actress Mikey Madison, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy), traded in her strapless Bottega Veneta gown from Sunday's red carpet and ceremony for a black floor-length gown with golden chain straps, pairing the look with a red leather Bottega clutch.
