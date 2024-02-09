Mark Ruffalo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and his celebrity friends and family showed up to celebrate him.

The four-time Oscar nominee was photographed with his star, which is located in front of the Stella Adler Acting Academy where he trained to become an actor.

Actor Mark Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 8, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking at the event were Ruffalo's friend, Tim McNeil, who studied with him at Stella Adler; filmmaker David Fincher, who directed him in 2007's "Zodiac"; and actress Jennifer Garner, who starred alongside Ruffalo in the beloved 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30."

Following the ceremony, Ruffalo took to Instagram to share what the moment meant to him, writing, "Thank you thank you thank you. This star is not only mine, but for everyone who's been a part of my life."

Check out some of the best photos from Ruffalo's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony – including a tracksuit-clad Barry Keoghan, and Ruffalo's MCU family.

A "13 Going on 30" reunion

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, Feb.8, 2024. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ruffalo and wife, Sunrise Coigney, along with two of their children

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney and children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, Feb.8, 2024. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ruffalo and Keoghan

Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, Feb . 8, 2024. Todd Williamson/January Images via Shutterstock

A star is born

Actor Mark Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 8, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fincher honors Ruffalo's acting skills

Film director David Fincher speaks at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring actor Mark Ruffalo (L) in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Ruffalo and Garner re-create "Thriller" dance from "13 Going on 30"

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner attend as actor Mark Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 8, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ruffalo soaks up the moment