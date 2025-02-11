Fresh off her Grammy win for album of the year, tickets for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour are officially available via presales.
The global trek features multiple dates in major cities, starting with four dates at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium from April 28 to May 7. She'll then do three dates at Chicago's Soldier Field between May 15 and May 18, and four dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, between May 22 and May 28.
Next, Beyoncé hops across the pond for six dates at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between June 5 and June 16, followed by three dates at Stade de France in Paris between June 19 and June 22. The singer then plays two shows at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston on June 28 and June 29, followed by two shows in Washington, D.C.'s Northwest Stadium starting on July 4.
Right now, the tour is set to wrap up after three shows in Atlanta between July 10 and 13, but of course, more dates could be added.
"COWBOY CARTER," released on March 29, 2024, spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and helped Beyoncé become the first Black woman to top that chart.
Aside from her big album of the year win, the mega-star also took home best country album for "Cowboy Carter" and best country duo/group performance for "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Grammys.
How to get Beyoncé tickets
The BeyHive presale begins today, Feb. 11, at noon PST. According to Beyoncé's website, fans who signed up on or before Feb. 3 received their pre-sale codes via email.
Both Citi and Verizon presales are kicking off Wednesday, Feb. 12, at noon PT.
The artist presale begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon PST for fans who signed up via Ticketmaster prior to Feb. 6.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at noon PT.
Fans who want to travel to shows can visit beyonce.vibee.com for travel packages.