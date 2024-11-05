Beyoncé treated fans to a visual for her song "BODYGUARD" via a Pamela Anderson-themed video shared online Tuesday.
The clip features Beyoncé wearing two looks inspired by some of Anderson's most iconic roles -- one from the 1996 film "Barb Wire" and one from the TV series "Baywatch."
"BEYWATCH," Beyoncé captioned the video.
The clip -- which also features a callback to Anderson's memorable look from the 1999 MTV VMAs -- ends with onscreen text that reads "HAPPY BEYLLOWEEN" and a reminder to her fans to "VOTE," as the post coincided with Election Day.
"Barb Wire" is a 1996 film starring Anderson as the comic book character of the same name, a leather-clad bounty hunter and bar owner who kicks butt and looks good doing it.
"Baywatch" featured Anderson alongside a cast led by David Hasselhoff. The popular '90s series followed lifeguards working on the beaches of Los Angeles and their interpersonal relationships. Anderson starred from season 3 through 7 and returned for the reunion.
"BODYGUARD" is a track off Beyoncé's country-themed "Cowboy Carter" album, released in March.
Beyoncé previously paid tribute to late singer-songwriter Betty Davis and the late legendary musician Prince for Halloween this year.