Beyoncé recently opened up about her private family life, watching her children grow and how she felt about her eldest daughter Blue Ivy joining her world-famous Renaissance Tour.
The global phenomenon shared the details in an email interview with GQ for its October issue.
"Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion," Beyoncé told the outlet, describing her 12-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z. "She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three."
Blue Ivy first appeared on the Renaissance World Tour stage in May 2023 at a show in Paris. She subsequently appeared in several additional shows throughout the tour, delighting fans.
Beyoncé told GQ she watched her daughter "grow more and more every night" on the tour, which concluded in October 2023.
"She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage," she said. "Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun!"
The "Cowboy Carter" artist also opened up about creating a private world for her children in order to establish some "normalcy" despite their massively famous parents.
"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand," she said.
She noted that it is not hard for high-profile celebrities to incorporate their private life into "performance art."
"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace," she said.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z married in 2008, welcoming their first child Blue Ivy in 2012. In 2017, the couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir.
"Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives," she told GQ. "My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."
The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer released "Cowboy Carter," her eighth studio album, in March, marking her first full country album. The record saw massive success, spending four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the list.