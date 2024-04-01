Beyoncé is thanking Mickey Guyton for helping pave the way for her in the country music sphere.

Guyton shared in an Instagram post over the weekend that Beyoncé, following the release of her new "Cowboy Carter" album, sent her flowers and a thoughtful note.

"Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé," the note read.

In 2021, Guyton became the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category for her single "Black Like Me."

Guyton captioned the post, "With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce."

"God gave me an assignment and I followed," the "Black Like Me" singer continued. "May the doors continue to stay wide open."

Beyoncé, in addition to putting her own twist on country music with "Cowboy Carter," spotlighted Black country artists both past and present on the album.

Mickey Guyton, Beyonce Getty Images/Blair Caldwell

The song "Spaghettii" features trailblazing performer Linda Martell, who is also featured on an interlude.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé's cover of a Beatles classic, "Blackbiird," features some of today's rising stars, including Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.