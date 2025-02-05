Bill Nye hit the runway during New York Fashion Week for a good cause.
The television personality participated in the 9th annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show on Tuesday in New York City, which aims to raise funds and awareness about prostate cancer.
Nye wore a look by Thom Browne, which consisted of a navy blue bomber jacket with unique illustrations of Greek gods and goddesses, shorts and black shoes, which he paired with black crew socks.
After striking a fierce pose at the end of the runway, Nye playfully danced up the runway and threw on a pair of sunglasses before striking a final pose and exiting the runway.
Nye previously participated in the runway show in 2020, when he modeled a blue floral print blazer and black pants. He also had fun on the runway back then by dancing to a Lizzo song.
Others who participated in the Blue Jacket Fashion show included Andy Hilfiger and Nigel Barker.
Proceeds from the show went to the nonprofit foundation, ZERO Prostate Cancer, which will "support the prostate community, improve early detection and reduce mortality," according to a press release.
When Nye participated in the event in 2020, he opened up about how his father had prostate cancer.
"And you know you can test for this prostate hormone," he said. "So I think that we are, and by 'we' I mean researchers, are close to solving this problem and so to support this cause is cool."