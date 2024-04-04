Bill Nye, also known as "The Science Guy," is sporting a totally new look for Time Out New York.

Styled by Melissa Lynn Woodbury, the famed television personality and engineer was photographed by Sela Shiloni wearing several different unique looks — that is very different from his signature mix of bow ties and lab coats.

In addition to Nye's style switch up, he spoke with the publication about the upcoming total solar eclipse, best spots to see it and why it's so special.

Bill Nye has ditched his signature style for a streetwear makeover on the cover of Time Out Magazine's latest digital issue. Sela Shiloni @selashiloni for Time Out New York.

For the cover look, Nye posed in front of a fiery red backdrop wearing orange rimmed shades, a red puffer vest, cargo pants, and black shoes.

He's also seen in other photos wearing a No Maintenance tracksuit, paired with a chain and sunglasses.

There were a few other futuristic ensembles that included everything from a metallic jacket by Rough. jacket to a Versace vest.

"Don't miss this eclipse. It's a big deal," Nye told Time Out New York. "The next one's not for 20 years. You don't know where you're going to be or if you're going to be able to be there. So catch this one."

The 68-year-old science enthusiast also encouraged onlookers to make sure they view this unique event safely by wearing protective eclipse glasses.

Watching the 2024 solar eclipse without protection can be harmful to one’s eyes and doctors have advised people how to view it safely.

According to NASA, the only time it's safe to look directly at the sun is "during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse," leaving plenty of room for error where you could easily incur severe injury to the eyes, including long-term damage.

Looking directly at the sun (or even a bright laser) for an extended period of time can cause direct damage to the retina, essentially burning the image and light sensitive photoreceptors in your eye, according to the American Society of Retina Specialists.

The total eclipse will take place on April 8. During this time, the moon traverses in front of the sun, and parts of North America will be plunged into darkness.