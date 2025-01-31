Some of music's biggest stars united on Thursday to support Southern California communities impacted by the wildfires earlier this month.
The FireAid benefit concert, a one-night-only event, was held at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with performances at each venue.
Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind and Fire were among the stars who performed at Intuit Dome.
Taking the stage at Kia Forum were Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and The Black Crowes.
In addition to the musical performances, first responders were honored, including a firefighter who fought the fires while his own home was burning.
Comedian Billy Crystal brought levity to the event, sharing jokes while wearing the same clothes he said he wore when he evacuated his own home, which was also destroyed in the fires.
The event, which was livestreamed on several platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, Tudum, Apple Music and Apple TV, Prime Video and more, raised funds for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.
The Los Angeles wildfires, which devastated the communities of the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and the Castaic Area, have killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of structures.
The Eaton Fire north of Pasadena also began on Jan. 7 and has destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 structures and burned over 14,000 acres. It's currently 95% contained.
According to the FireAid website, contributions made to FireAid will be distributed "under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation," a philanthropic foundation dedicated to addressing critical issues, which will "help coordinate a team to direct funds for greatest impact."
U2, whose members include Bono and the Edge, committed during the event to donating $1 million to the relief efforts. Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO and current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, and his wife, Connie, also pledged to match that donation and all donations made during the live broadcast of FireAid.
No Doubt and Nirvana reunite at FireAid
The members of No Doubt -- Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young -- reunited at FireAid Thursday night and sang some of their biggest hits, including "Just a Girl," "Spiderwebs" and "Don't Speak."
In a surprise moment, Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear took to the stage with guests including St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl, the latter of whom performed the group's hit song "All Apologies."
Lady Gaga debuts 'hopeful' new song
Lady Gaga took to the stage with a song she and her fiancé Michael Polansky wrote specifically for the FireAid benefit concert.
"When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I want to do something hopeful for you. And I was thinking about my songs and there wasn't anything that seemed quite right, so me and my friend Michael -- my fiancé, my love -- we wrote this song for you. It's just for tonight, it's just for you," she said before performing. "I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we may also need is time. Time is a healer."