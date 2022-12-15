Billie Lourd is now a doting mother of two!

The "Star Wars" actress, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to share a glimpse of her newborn daughter, her second child with husband Austin Rydell.

In the post's caption, the 30-year-old revealed her daughter's name and birthdate.

"Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," Lourd wrote, adding that the baby was born on Dec. 12.

Lourd revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in September at the world premiere of her new movie "Ticket to Paradise" in London, which she attended alongside Rydell.