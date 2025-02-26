Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are starring in new looks for their upcoming highly anticipated movie "Another Simple Favor."
On Tuesday, the sequel to 2018's "A Simple Favor" received newly released images for the film set on an Italian island featuring Lively and Kendrick in character for the upcoming film. Also featured are co-stars Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack.
The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie is directed by Paul Feig.
In one photo, Livley is seen as her character, Emily, wearing an elegant and massive black-and-white sun hat while walking down a staircase.
In another shot, Kendrick appears as Stephanie, holding a martini glass and peering on with a concerned look on her face.
"Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman," reads the synopsis for the film. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."
Henry Golding also appears in the new look.
The 2018 film was based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name.
Previously, the film received a first look starring Lively and Kendrick sharing a "cheers" at a party.
"A Simple Favor" earned more than $97 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
The upcoming sequel comes out May 1.