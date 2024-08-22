'Blossom' alum Joey Lawrence's wife Samantha Cope files for divorce after 2 years of marriage
Joey Lawrence's wife, actress Samantha Cope, has filed for divorce from the "Blossom" alum after two years of marriage.
Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence on Aug. 13, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.
The date of separation was listed as June 7, 2024.
The couple have one child together, 1-year-old daughter Dylan Rose. Cope is seeking 100% physical custody of their child while allowing Lawrence visitation at her discretion.
"Once Dylan is 3 or older, Joe will have the option to take her for 2 nights in her home location if he is not working and can facilitate her visiting," Cope stated in the filing, detailing a proposed parenting plan.
"He will not take her for long, extended periods of time until she is old enough to specifically ask for the visitation time and all parties agree and able to facilitate," she continued. "He must be available for the full time she is visiting while she is a minor. She is not to be in the presence of any non-family members while with Joe unless agreed upon by Samantha."
Cope also requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either party.
Lawrence, who played the lead character's brother, Joey Russo, in the hit NBC show "Blossom," which ran for five seasons between 1990 to 1995, first met Cope in 2020 on the set of a Lifetime movie. Cope, also an actress, has appeared in a number of films and TV shows over the years, including "Insecure," "NCIS," "Workaholics" and "Master of None."
The couple became engaged in 2021 and were married May 1, 2022.
In addition to Dylan, Lawrence also has two children from a previous marriage.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Lawrence and Cope for comment.