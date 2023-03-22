Brandy and Paolo Montalban are reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ movie "Descendants: Rise of Red."

A video shared by Disney+ shows the two stars coming together again as Cinderella and King Charming.

Brandy, who introduces herself and says she plays Cinderella in the upcoming film, wears a crown and a blue dress in the video.

Montalban also introduces himself in the video and says he plays King Charming.

More clips show the two stars on set, which appears to be the grounds of a large home.

The upcoming film, which is the latest installment of the popular "Descendants" movies, will follow the story of Red, "the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter," according to a press release from Disney+.

Brandy, who re-shared the video from the "Descendants" set on Instagram, called the new movie a "royal occasion."

Disney Brandy and Paolo Montalban as King Charming & Cinderella in the 1997 TV movie of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Brandy and Montalban's upcoming roles come almost 26 years after the "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" TV musical adaptation was released.

The pair starred as Cinderella and Prince Charming in that Emmy-winning adaptation, which famously revolutionized the classic tale with its groundbreaking casting.

Montalban, who is Filipino, spoke to "GMA" in 2021 about the diverse cast.

"There was diversity not just in the principal cast, but there was diversity in the supporting cast in the background," he said at the time.

Brandy became the first Black actress to play Cinderella on screen and the late Whitney Houston played the role of the Fairy Godmother.

In August 2022, Brandy talked about the significance of taking on the monumental role and what it meant to her for ABC News Studios' "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20."

"My dream when I was a young girl was to be a singer, have my own band and meet Whitney Houston. That was it," she said at the time. "I had no idea that my destiny would take me to a role [like] Cinderella, [or that I would] be the first woman of color to play her. And then for Whitney Houston to be my Fairy God Mother… you gotta be kidding me."

"I knew that this was so great for the world to see, especially Black people," Brandy added. "She represented a culture that is beautiful, and I just so appreciated that because that was so much a part of what I wanted to bring to Cinderella."