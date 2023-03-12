Brendan Fraser brought his family to the 2023 Oscars.

Fraser, who is up for best actor for his critically acclaimed performance in "The Whale," was joined by girlfriend Jeanne Moore and his sons Holden and Leland on the champagne-colored carpet.

PHOTO: Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images
Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

In addition to his sons Holden and Lelan, Fraser is also father to son Griffin. He shares his three sons with ex-wife Afton Smith.

PHOTO: Brendan Fraser and sons Leland and Holden attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Brendan Fraser and sons Leland and Holden attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

"The Whale," directed by Darren Aronofsky, follows the story of Charlie (Fraser), a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who seeks to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie ("Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink).

Fraser is nominated alongside Austin Butler for "Elvis," Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Paul Mescal for "Aftersun" and Bill Nighy for "Living."

Fraser has been a favorite to win the Oscar this awards season, having recently taken home the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.