Bret Michaels is one proud dad.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Poison frontman celebrated his 18-year-old daughter Jorja's latest milestone as she graduated from high school.

Alongside a photo of Jorja wearing a cap and a gown, Michaels penned a sweet note in the caption.

"Jorja, I'm so proud of you on your graduation👩‍🎓," he wrote. "You rocked with an Unbroken loving spirit 👏 I know you're excited for the next part of this incredible journey. Rock on!!! 🤘 Love Mom, Raine, and Dad & dogs!"

Michaels shares Jorja and his older daughter Raine Michaels, 22, with longtime partner Kristi Gibson.

Earlier this week, the singer shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Jorja to mark her last day of school.

"A big congratulations to my youngest daughter @jorjamichaels on it being her last day of school👩‍🎓at the beginning of the Parti-Gras super @the80scruise 🚢🎊🤘," he captioned the post.

Responding in the comment section, Jorja wrote, "Time for a new chapter 💫🥰."

In honor of Women's International Day on Wednesday, Michaels also paid tribute to his daughters and Gibson on Instagram, posting a throwback photo and current pictures of the women in his life.