Nicola Coughlan is trading in Lady Whistledown's Society Papers for a microphone.
The "Bridgerton" star, who went viral on TikTok for comments she made during a May interview with Hits Radio UK, has now put out a song titled "Shoes...More Shoes."
"You know when the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men? That's my dream job! Because they don't really sing, they just list things… like shoes, private yachts, caviar, more shoes!" Coughlan said during the Hits Radio UK interview, parts of which were posted on TikTok, where Coughlan's comment quickly went viral.
The line "shoes, private yachts, caviar, more shoes" was eventually remixed by DJ and record producer Ellis Miah, who posted the brief dance mix on his TikTok page with the caption, "Lets get Nicola Coughlan [her] dream job and make her a club icon!"
The clip has since racked up nearly 5 million views on the platform, prompting fans to rally for an extended version of the mix.
Now, Coughlan and Miah have given them exactly what they asked for in the form of a brand new track, on which the two collaborated.
"Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and other great lyricists I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to @ellismiah in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla," Coughlan wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Friday, alongside a preview of the track. "Thank you to all the Queer Icons and Real Housewives who served as inspiration, I live for you."
Profits from the song will be donated to two charities, Not A Phase and The Trevor Project, in celebration of Pride Month, according to Coughlan.
"I'm so thrilled that my encyclopaedic knowledge of Real Housewives and Drag Race has resulted in one of the silliest, funniest things I've ever gotten to do," Coughlan said in a press release. "As a fan of Ellis since 'Read U Wrote U,' I'm honoured he took a random interview quote from me and turned it into a brilliant way to raise money for two very worthy charities; Not A Phase and The Trevor Project."