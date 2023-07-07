"So I couldn't stop and that person was calling me, 'Sir, sir,'" Wembanyama continued. "That person grabbed me from behind -- I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and [was told] don't stop, but that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force though, but security pushed her away and I didn't stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed the nice dinner. It was a fun night with the guys."