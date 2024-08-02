A look at Britney Spears’ iconic career
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE
Britney Spears' life is getting the musical biopic treatment.
Universal Pictures has won the rights to the pop superstar's bestselling memoir, "The Woman in Me."
Jon M. Chu, the filmmaker behind "Crazy Rich Asians" and the forthcoming "Wicked" adaptation, is attached to direct the film, with producer Marc Platt developing.
Spears first shared news of a project in the works on her social media on Thursday.
"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥," Britney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the United States and was an instant New York Times bestseller.