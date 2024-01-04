To anyone who got excited about those reports that Britney Spears was working on a new album, we've got some bad news for you.

The "...Baby One More Time" singer, 42, took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to deny the rumors.

"Just so we're clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album ... I will never return to the music industry !!!" Spears wrote in her post.

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!" she continued, adding, "I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

In this July 22, 2019 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Spears has released nine albums throughout her career, with 2016's "Glory" being her most recent.

Even though Spears noted she has no intention of returning to the music industry, that hasn't stopped her from releasing new music in recent years following the termination of her conservatorship.

Back in 2022, she released "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John, and just last summer, she dropped "Mind Your Business" with will.i.am.