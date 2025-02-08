Brittany Mahomes is making the most of her time in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet moment with her two older children, daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1, as they explored the city.
In her Instagram Stories, Brittany posted an adorable snapshot of Sterling and Bronze strapped into a double stroller during their visit to the aquarium.
She captioned the moment, "First adventure of NOLA, the aquarium 😍" — but it seems the experience wasn’t a hit for everyone. She added that little Bronze "did not like any of it."
The outing comes just weeks after Brittany and Patrick welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Golden Raye, born on Jan. 12.
The Mahomes family is in New Orleans as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Super Bowl LIX will take place Sunday, starting at 6:30 pm. E.T.