Brooke Shields is celebrating 23 years of marriage with husband Chris Henchy.
The "Mother of the Bride" actress shared photos of her and her husband of more than two decades to commemorate the special occasion over the weekend.
"Today marks 23 years married to the love of my life," wrote Shields on Sunday.
The caption continued, "still giddy to be stuck with you, Henchy!"
Included in the post, Shields, 58, shared wedding photos of her and Henchy as well as photos of the couple through the years. Shields and the television director-writer were wed in 2001 in California.
Shields was recently the focus of a 2023 Hulu documentary titled "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which focused on the origins of her career and her inspirations.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."