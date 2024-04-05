The official trailer for "Mother of the Bride," starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt and more, is here.

The trailer for the romantic comedy dropped Thursday. In it, Shields plays a woman named Lana, whose daughter Emma (Cosgrove) surprises her with her plans to get married and the fact that she's already set a date in Thailand.

The surprises keep coming when Lana finds out that the father of the groom is Will (Bratt), whom she describes as "the guy who tore my heart out" in college.

Miranda Cosgrove as Emma and Brooke Shields as Lana in "Mother of the Bride," 2024. Netflix

"We were everything to each other," Lana tells her daughter. "And one day he was just gone."

There's a meet-not-so-cute between the former couple when the reveal happens, which Lana tries to play off.

At another point in the trailer, Lana accidentally walks in on Will naked, making things even more awkward.

Complicating matters is a hunky young doctor with eyes on Lana, and sparks between Will and Lana during a wedding dance rehearsal that hint the former college sweethearts could give love a second chance.

Brooke Shields as Lana in "Mother of the Bride," 2024. Netflix

"You're invited to the mother of all destination weddings," Shields and Cosgrove wrote in a joint Instagram post about the trailer.

Shields first announced that filming for "Mother of the Bride" was underway in April last year.

Also starring in the film are Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc and Dalip Sondhi.

"Mother of the Bride," directed by "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday" veteran Mark Waters, debuts May 9 on Netflix.