Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove are all smiles in a new image from their upcoming film, "Mother of the Bride."

The actresses shared the image on Instagram in a joint post and tagged Phuket, Thailand, as the location of the photo.

"It's official… MOTHER OF THE BRIDE is coming out on @Netflix on May 9th globally!!" Shields and Cosgrove wrote in the caption. "We are so excited for you to see it 🤍"

Miranda Cosgrove, left, as Emma and Brooke Shields as Lana, appear in "Mother of the Bride." Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

According to a description of the upcoming Mark Waters-directed rom-com, the film follows a mom named Lana whose daughter Emma is marrying the son of the man who broke Lana's heart years ago.

Shields plays Lana and Cosgrove plays Emma. Also starring in the film are Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc and Dalip Sondhi.

Netflix shared a photo from set in April 2023, when filming for the new movie was underway, which featured Shields, Cosgrove, Harris, Teale and Bratt.

"Let the adventure begin!!!" Shields wrote in an Instagram post at the time, alongside the image.

"Mother of the Bride" will be available to stream on May 9, 2024, on Netflix.