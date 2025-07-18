Although Caitlin Clark won't play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury, the Indiana Fever point guard is in good spirits and ready for a fun weekend of women's basketball, festivities and fanfare.
"I'm feeling good. Obviously a lot of this cheers me up," Clark told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" on Friday morning, surrounded by fans in Indianapolis. "There's so many people that put in so much time and effort to make this weekend amazing. And this is really just the start to two really great days."
Clark, 23, continued, "I'm just excited to be out here and see everybody. I think the rest of the day will be awesome, tonight and tomorrow as well."
While she will be sitting out both the game and three-point contest, Clark said she would "be active on the sidelines," cheering on her teammates and ready to "chirp at the other team."
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, who was selected No. 1 overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has sparked a new fire for the next generation of young fans.
"It's something that never gets old, truly. To see young girls and even young boys wear your jersey, or want a picture, or want an autograph, that's the reason you do it," Clark said. "You were just that young girl, honestly, a short time ago. For myself, it just puts perspective on everything."
"Every time I walk out in the arena and people are screaming and cheering, they could care less how many points I score or how many minutes I play. Just puts great perspective on life and also just basketball, so I'm really thankful for that," she added.
In an All-Star fan vote, Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier were named captains for Saturday's game, but with Clark out, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes will take a spot on the Team Clark roster.