Cardi B announced her pregnancy Thursday, the same day she confirmed through her representative that she had filed for divorce from husband Offset.
The "WAP" rapper, 31, announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing in the caption, "With every ending comes a new beginning!"
"I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" she continued. "Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"
She added, "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"
The Grammy winner's baby news comes as she filed for divorce from Offset after nearly seven years of marriage.
Cardi B and the Migos rapper, who married in September 2017, have publicly faced ups and downs in their relationship in the past, with Cardi B briefly filing for divorce in 2020 before calling it off weeks later.
The couple share two children, their daughter Kulture, 6, and their son Wave, 2.
ABC News has reached out to Offset's representative for comment.