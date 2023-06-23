When it comes to her daughter Kulture, Cardi B is one "proud mommy."
The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to share that her little girl, who turns 5 next month, had graduated from pre-K.
"My baby moving on up," she wrote in the caption, adding that she was feeling like an "emotional proud mommy" on the big day. "Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby."
The Grammy winner shared a slideshow of images with the congratulatory post showing her giving Kulture, who is dressed in a blue graduation cap and gown a big pink princess dress underneath, a hug and celebrating with a sweet treat.
It seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as one photo shows that Kulture received an award certificate from her pre-K teachers for having "the best dance moves."
Cardi B shares Kulture with husband Offset, whom she married in 2017. The A-list couple are also parents to son Wave, who turns 2 this September.