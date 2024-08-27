Carmen Electra and Nicole Eggert were among the ladies of "Baywatch" who attended the "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" premiere Monday night.
Stepping out at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, California, the two joined their former castmates for the event celebrating the new four-part docuseries premiering Aug. 28 on Hulu.
"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun," from ABC News Studios, is described as a project that "delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of 'Baywatch,' the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world's most famous lifeguards to life."
The docuseries touts "dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage" as it "unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California's beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage 'sex sells.'"
Scroll down to see looks from Electra, Eggert and other "Baywatch" beauties.
Erika Eleniak
Eleniak played Shauni McClain on "Baywatch."
Nicole Eggert
Eggert played Summer Quinn on "Baywatch."
Alexandra Paul
Paul played Stephanie Holden on "Baywatch."
Traci Bingham
Bingham played Jordan Tate on "Baywatch."
Nancy Valen
Valen played Samantha Thomas on "Baywatch."
Carmen Electra
Electra played Lani McKenzie on "Baywatch."
Brandy Ledford
Ledford played Dawn Masterton on "Baywatch Hawaii."
Brande Roderick
Roderick played Leigh Dyer on "Baywatch Hawaii."
Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America," is the majority owner of Hulu.