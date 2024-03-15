Former "Baywatch" actress Nicole Eggert is debuting a new look, two months after going public with her cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram reel Thursday, set to the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" song, Eggert captured a video of herself shaving her hair off with an electric razor and flashing a smile at the end of the clip.

"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are," Eggert captioned the post, which she attributed to the psychotherapist Madeleine Eames.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Nicole Eggert is seen shaving her head, March 14, 2024. @_nicole_eggert/Instagram

In January, Eggert announced in an interview with People and on her "Perfectly Twisted" podcast that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer and experienced significant weight gain and "a lot of pain."

Eggert, who turned 52 in January and is a mom of two daughters, has been sharing her cancer journey on social media and opening up about her rare form of breast cancer that is characterized by a "distinct pattern of holes" between the cancer cells, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In this April 16, 2022 file photo, Nicole Eggert attends The Hollywood Show held at Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, FILE

Eggert, who also starred on "Charles in Charge," previously said she initially hesitated to share her health update widely but ultimately decided to speak out about it in part to "normalize" breast cancer, of which there are over 242,000 new cases in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also notes that a majority of breast cancers are diagnosed in women who are over the age of 50.

"It's something we have to deal with. There's no reason to fight it alone and there's no reason to be ashamed of it," Eggert said in an episode of "Perfectly Twisted."

Breast cancer treatment options vary but some forms of treatment, such as chemotherapy or radiation, can cause hair loss or alopecia, per the CDC, and some patients may choose to shave off their hair ahead of treatment.