Carrie Underwood paid tribute to country superstar and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Randy Travis at the "Opry 100" special Wednesday.
Underwood gave a sentimental speech remembering Travis' work and then sang two classic songs by the country legend before inviting Travis to sing with her.
Underwood began her tribute by telling a story about her sister listening to a cassette tape of Travis' music.
"From the first time I heard him sing his traditional country voice and those songs, I was hooked. And I knew my sister was not getting that tape back," Underwood said.
She also shared that she cried the first time she met the country crooner.
"I could never have imagined that I'd be recording songs with him, or that Randy would become my dear friend, or that he would surprise me onstage and invite me to join the Grand Ole Opry back in 2008," said Underwood.
Underwood broke into a soulful rendition of two Travis songs after her speech, "Three Wooden Crosses" and "Forever and Ever, Amen."
As Underwood began to close out her performance of "Forever and Ever, Amen," she stepped off the stage and approached a smiling Travis in the crowd, offering him the chance to finish the song with the final lyric, "Amen," which he sang to cheers from the audience.
The broadcast panned to multiple teary-eyed onlookers during the performance.
Travis suffered a massive stroke -- among other health issues -- in 2013 that left him with aphasia, robbing him of his ability to perform live and speak.
Travis' wife Mary Davis spoke with Rolling Stone in 2020 about Travis' stroke and recovery.
"When we left the hospital in November 2013, they said, 'Well, you know, he's going to be bedridden the rest of his life. And you will be in and out of hospitals the rest of his life. So this is a huge task that you're taking on.' I said, 'I don't mind that… and I don't believe it.'" Davis reflected.
In June of last year, Randy Travis and Mary Travis visited Capitol Hill where Mary Travis testified about the American Music Fairness Act, which seeks to ensure music creators are fairly compensated when their songs are played on AM/FM radio.
The Opry will celebrate its official 100th birthday on Nov. 28, 2025, marking the 100th anniversary of the first time the show now known as the Grand Ole Opry took place.
In toasting its 100th anniversary, the Opry is honoring the past -- country legends who made the genre what it is today -- and looking toward the future by putting the focus on up-and-coming artists.