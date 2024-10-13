The Grand Ole Opry is revealing plans to mark its milestone 100th birthday in 2025 with a year-long celebration dubbed "Opry 100."
In toasting its 100th anniversary in the present, the Opry will also be honoring the past -- country legends who made the genre what it is today -- and look toward the future -- by putting the focus on up-and-coming artists.
Every show in 2025 will feature an aspect of "Opry 100," beginning with a performance by Bill Anderson (a.k.a. "Whispering Bill"), the longest-serving member in Opry history, on Jan. 3 at the Ryman Auditorium, the Opry's former home.
The Opry will also welcome 100 artists to make their debut on its hallowed stage throughout its 100th year, beginning Jan. 18 with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer Shaboozey.
A series called "Opry 100 Honors" will be sprinkled throughout the year to salute the icons of country music who are no longer with us, such as Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Patsy Cline, Charlie Daniels, Little Jimmy Dickens, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl, Charley Pride, Porter Wagoner, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette and more.
A portion of ticket sales from the "Opry 100 Honors" shows will go to the Opry Trust Fund, which assists members of the country music community in need.
The Opry will also be naming country music's 100 greatest songs of all time -- and fans will determine the list. The songs chosen will each be highlighted in shows throughout 2025.
Next fall, the Opry will lean into the rising global popularity of country music by taking the show across the pond to London's Royal Albert Hall.
Instead of celebrating its birthday on one weekend in October as it does every year, every show throughout October 2025 will be a birthday celebration.
The Opry will then celebrate its official 100th birthday on Nov. 28, 2025, marking the 100th anniversary of the first time the show now known as the Grand Ole Opry took place.
"This centennial is not just a look back -- it's a celebration of the future of country music and the artists who continue to shape its story," Dan Rogers, SVP and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry said in a press release.
He added, "We can't wait for everyone to join us for what will be an unforgettable year."