The "America Idol" judges are gearing up for season 23.
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to gear up for the new season of the show premiering March 9.
"It's really cool to be on the other side of things," said Underwood, who will mark her first season as a judge this season. "To get to play music and sing is wonderful, and we get to help somebody, or many other people hopefully, achieve that," she said.
"You want to inspire them but also be as truthful as possible," said Richie, detailing his strategy as a judge.
Bryan also discussed his favorite aspect of the role.
"When you really see something magical in a kid ... you can really take ownership of this one particular contestant," he said, discussing the joy of mentoring contestants.
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest also joined the show to wish Underwood well as she embarks on her first season as a judge.
The hosts wrapped up by playing a game of "Most Likely To," where they discussed the chemistry gained between the judges.
Underwood isn't the only new face joining "Idol" this season: Country music singer Jelly Roll recently discussed his upcoming role as the show's new "artist-in-residence," telling Entertainment Tonight that the concept of being able to "pay it forward" as a mentor to contestants is what excites him most.
"Music changed my life. Before I wrote a song ... music changed my life," he told ET. "These kids are on the verge of having their life changed."